Gargoyles Fall 6-3 in Savannah
Published on March 6, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Greensboro Gargoyles fell behind early in Thursday night's game and could not catch the pace of the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a 6-3 loss at the Enmarket Arena.
The Ghost Pirates scored on their first shift, 19 seconds into the game. Greensboro would quickly find a game-tying goal at 3:54 as Braden Doyle held the puck on the blue line and found a net-front tip from Blake Biondi for his eighth goal as a Gargoyle. Savannah answered back, scoring 52 seconds later to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Savannah opened the flood gates in the second period, scoring two goals 36 seconds apart at 4:55 and 5:31, extending a 4-1 lead. The Gargoyles got back within one with quick goals from Greg Smith and Deni Goure with 16 seconds of separation. Smith's goal was assisted by Koumontzis and Biondi at 8:23 followed by Goure at 8:39 assisted by Biondi and True Crowe, who recorded his first professional point in his first career game after signing an ATO on Thursday morning.
Savannah gained a power play in the third period as Logan Nelson was called for his third penalty of the night. The Ghost Pirates scored on the advantage to take a 5-3 lead 5:08 into the third. Savannah scored on an empty net with 2:58 remaining in regulation to cap off a 6-3 win.
The Gargoyles return home on Saturday, March 7 to open a five-game home stand. Greensboro hosts the Reading Royals for Wizard Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, then hosts Trois-Riviers for three games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, March 13-15. Tickets and more information are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
