Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







We've been in the home stretch for a hot minute now, arguably, but with October here, the race really heats up. So too, then, have these clubs squaring off at high noon, with Union Omaha and Portland Hearts of Pine the hottest clubs in the last seven matches with 17 and 19 points, respectively. That's catapulted them each into the thick of the playoff race, and three more points in this match would keep hopes alive of hosting a home playoff match in the first round. Rest assured, then, that this will be a hard-fought affair. An obvious X factor for the Owls is Sergio Ors Navarro, who backed up a four-goal week with a stunning goal at Chattanooga this past weekend. The first-year pro out of Spain via West Virginia University will be amped up to continue his scoring streak and tack onto his eight for the year.

ABOUT PORTLAND HEARTS OF PINE

As alluded to prior, it's been a scorching summer for the Maine outfit. Portland are riding an eight-match unbeaten streak into this fixture, though five of those matches were against teams below the playoff line. In Ollie Wright, though, they have a do-it-all force in attack, with seven goals, seven assists, and 38 chances created, all of which lead the team. He'll also combine with left-back Nathan Messer (36 chances created) down the port side, ensuring that Dion Acoff, Brandon Knapp, or whoever plays right back for Union Omaha today will have their hands full. Also of note, of course, is the man at the helm for Portland: former Owls' assistant coach Bobby Murphy.

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: Portland Hearts of Pine

Kick Off Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvPOR







