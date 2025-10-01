Portland Drops 1-0 Decision on the Road in Midweek Clash

Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

PORTLAND, Maine - An experimental starting lineup that saw Portland Hearts of Pine (9-5-10) rest many key players ahead of Saturday's game against Forward Madison also saw Hearts drop a 1-0 decision against Union Omaha (10-10-5) on Wednesday afternoon.

Only two starters-center back Sean Vinberg and left back Nathan Messer-had started more than 20 matches in 2025, while seven different members of the starting eleven had begun fewer than 10 matches apiece this season. In addition, head coach Bobby Murphy missed the trip due to illness, leaving assistant coach Alex Ryan to call the shots from the team bench.

The only goal of the match came in the 47th minute, when Omaha's Charlie Ostrem found Prosper Kasim at the far corner of the six-yard box, and Kasim sent a one-time shot past Kash Oladapo.

Hearts brought Ollie Wright, Jay Tee Kamara, and Jake Keegan on with 24 minutes left to play, but the attacking trio were unable to find the back of the net. It was Sean Vinberg who came the closest, in the 89th minute, but after Shandon Wright chipped the ball up to Vinberg in the heart of the penalty area, Rashid Nuhu's high boot was enough to knock the ball clear of danger.

UP NEXT: Portland will return home to Fitzpatrick Stadium on October 4 to face Forward Madison. The match will kick off at 5:00 p.m. and will stream on NESN, NESN+, and ESPN+.

GOALS

POR - NONE

OMA - Prosper Kasim 47' (Charlie Ostrem)

DISCIPLINE

YC - Sean Vinberg (POR 25'), Charlie Ostrem (OMA 34'), Laurence Wootten (OMA 52'), Ryan Becher (OMA 90'+3), Jay Tee Kamara (POR 90'+5)

RC - NONE

LINEUPS

POR - Kash Oladapo, Nathan Megsser, Sean Vinberg, Shandon Wright, Mo Mohamed, Pat Langlois ©, Mickey Reilly (Ollie Wright 66'), Evan Southern (Michel Poon-Angeron 61'), Walter Varela (Jay Tee Kamara 66'), Natty James, Noah Kvifte (Jake Keegan 66')

Unused substitutes - Hunter Morse, Kemali Green, Khalid Hersi

OMA - Rashid Nuhu ©, Charlie Ostrem, Marco Milanese, Samuel Owusu, Brandon Knapp (Joe Gallardo 72'), Ryan Becher, Sergio Ors Navarro (Pato Botello Faz 82'), Laurence Wootton (Isidro Martinez 63'), Prosper Kasim (Dion Acoff 63'), Stefano Pinho, Mark Bronnik (Benjamin Barjolo 82')

Unused substitutes - Cole Jensen, Brent Kallman, Ryen Jiba







