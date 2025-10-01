Westchester Soccer Club Hits the Road to South Georgia Friday

Published on October 1, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC News Release







WSC Drops Another Close One: In their final home night game of the season, Westchester Soccer Club put on a performance that has been the calling card for their inaugural season, falling 1-0 to Forward Madison FC in front of 1,884 fans at The Stadium at Memorial Field last Sunday. Forward Madison took the lead just two minutes in, when Nico Brown threaded a perfect through ball to Derek Gebhard, who coolly dribbled past Westchester keeper Enrique Facussé to score what proved to be the opening - and ultimately the winning - goal of the match. The 1-0 halftime score didn't reflect the full story of the opening half, as WSC dominated much of the play, but the scoreless second half certainly did. In a chippy stretch filled with collisions, multiple yellow cards, and even tempers nearly boiling over into punches, both teams managed to play down to their competition - in both skill and discipline. The loss officially eliminated WSC from playoff contention in their inaugural season.

Close Shaves Still Cut Deep: Sunday's loss dropped WSC to 2-8-4 (including their 3-0 forfeit win over Spokane) at home this season, and 1-12-6 when they entered the second 45 either tied or behind, They also fell to 2-10 in one goal w/l decisions this season, and it was also the fifth time in league play the club has been blanked, the third time at home.

High Scoring Draw First Time Out: The August 10 matchup in Mount Vernon proved to be one of the best of the season, with WSC rallying in stoppage time for a 3-3 draw against the South Georgia Tormenta FC on August 10. WSC came out strong, applying constant pressure early but failing to convert. Defender Rashid Tetteh was an early hero, making two goal-line saves to keep the score level until the 27th minute, when a defensive lapse proved costly. South Georgia's Mason Tunbridge sent in a free kick from 30 yards out that slipped through the box untouched, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. The advantage was short-lived-just seven minutes later, Joel Johnson delivered a pinpoint cross to Noah Powder, who headed home the equalizer. The second half began much like the first, with Westchester on the front foot-this time led by Dean Guezen. Just minutes in, Guezen raced down the right sideline and tucked a shot past the keeper to put WSC up 2-1. But the joy didn't last long. In less than 10 minutes, South Georgia struck twice to swing the score to 3-2, deflating the home crowd. Westchester kept pressing and earned their reward late. In the final minutes, a defensive lapse by South Georgia put JC Obregon on the penalty spot. Obregon buried the kick to level the score at 3-3, where it would remain until the final whistle.

Obregón Looking To Boot A Record, With a Golden Season: Forward Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr.'s (New York, NY) 18 overall goals easily tops the team in all games played. The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team forward has 14 USL League One goals, two more than Naples' Karsen Henderlong for the league lead. His 76 shots in league action is also first amongst all players and he is the only player to have started all contests in the club's first season. Obregón is just the sixth player to reach double digits in scoring for a USL League One squad in their first season. The record for most goals scored by a player in an expansion season is 16 by Ronaldo Damus (NTX/2019), followed by Ates Diouf (LEX/2023) - 15, and now Obregón with 14. He was a finalist for USL League One Player of the Month for May, and his goal at Naples on August 30 just four minutes into the match was the fastest goal in the brief history of WSC.

Against Those Heading To The Postseason: WSC is 2-11-2 thus far against clubs holding a playoff spot.

Road Work: WSC has enjoyed more success away from their home turf in USL League one play thus far, going 2-6-4 thus far on the road. That includes wins at Madison and Texoma and a 4-4 tie at Richmond, which is the club's high mark for goals scored thus far this season.

Other League Leaders: Noah Powder's 4 assists put him tied for 11th, while Jonathan Bolanos 32 chances created rank 12th in the league.

On The Team Side: WSC enters the match 11th in scoring in USL League One with 34 goals, 8th in shots taken with 301, and tied for 6th in passing accuracy (81%) and passes. WSC has allowed the most goals in league play thus far (52) and has yet to record a clean sheet.

Homegrown Scorers: In USL play, New York area natives Obregón (New York, NY) McGlynn (Middle Village, NY), Samory Powder and Noah Powder (Edison, NJ) have accounted for 25 of the club's 39 goals thus far, giving the back of the net a decided NY area edge so far. WSC's current roster features eight players who can call the greater New York area home. In addition, defender Kemar "Taxi" Lawrence has logged time in his career as a popular member of the New York Red Bulls. Defender Noah Powder and his brother Samory Powder have also logged time in the Red Bulls development system.

Brotherly Success: The Powder brothers, Samory and Noah (Edison, NJ), are just the fifth pair of brothers to suit up as teammates in a League One match, and the first pair of brothers to be named to the USL League One Team of the Week as teammates in the same week. Midfielder Noah Powder was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with three goal contributions in a 4-4 draw against the Richmond Kickers on April 19. Noah Powder's assist on Samory Powder's goal in the 53rd minute marked the second time in league history a pair of brothers have connected for a joint goal participation (Arturo/David Rodriguez (NTX), 2019). Then we have Samory Powder, the first-year professional registered a beauty of a first professional goal off an assist from his older brother, Noah at Richmond, and followed that up with his second goal, the club's only tally, at Spokane.

Other Honors:

Week Four; Defender Tobi Adewole (Cheverly, Md.) Jonathan Bolanos, Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. to the USL Bench.

Week Ten; Conor McGlynn and Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to the USL Bench.

Week Eleven: Andrew Hammersley named to USL Bench.

Week Twelve: JC Obregón named to USL Bench.

Week Fourteen: Defender Josh Drack and Midfielder Prince Saydee named to USL Bench

Week Fifteen: Dean Guezen selected to USL Team of the week.

Week Sixteen: Prince Saydee, Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr., and Head Coach Dave Carton were selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 19; Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 22: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 23: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 26: Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench

Week 27- Bobby Pierre selected to USL Team of the week.

Week 28- Juan Carlos Obregón, Jr. named to USL Bench.

Week 29- Rashid Tetteh earned his first USL League One team of the week selection.

WSC's inaugural season partners in addition to Northwell Health and SCORE PT include; Leros Transportation Group - luxury transportation partner, Healthfirst - insurance partner, Manhattanville University - premier education partner, Pepsi Bottling Company of New York - beverage partner, RXR - luxury living/real estate partner, MSG Networks - broadcast partner, Breezemont Day Camp - summer day camp partner, Seatgeek - ticketing partner, and Benjamin's Steak House - steak house partner.

On The Air: All of WSC's USL League One matchups are seen locally on MSG Networks, with Sam Goldfarb calling the action for most home matches.Up Next: WSC completes their first home slate against FC Naples on October 12 before travelling to Portland on October 18 and Chattanooga on the 25th to complete their first season.

Westchester SC vs South Georgia Tormenta FC

Date/Time of the Match October 3, 2025, 7 PM

Location: Tormenta Stadium, Statesboro, Ga.

WSC's Record 4-14-8

Opponent South Georgia Tormenta FC

Record 10-11-5

Head Coach Mark McKeever

Next Match; WSC completes their first home slate against FC Naples on October 12







United Soccer League One Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.