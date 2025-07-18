Know Before You Go: Union Omaha vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







The Vincenzo Candela era got off to a great start, even if it didn't quite arrive on time. After kickoff in Charlotte was delayed for over two hours, the Owls soared to a 2-1 victory in the last of what felt like a months-long road trip for the team. Now, this Youth Soccer Night match will begin a stretch where 14 of Union Omaha's last 19 matches in the regular season will come at home. With attacking reinforcements in and firing, this team is looking ready to make a run under Coach Vinnie, and it all starts here.

ABOUT SOUTH GEORGIA TORMENTA FC

As USL League One's first member, South Georgia Tormenta FC have been part of the furniture of American lower-league soccer for nearly a decade when including their first three years in the USPDL. Their crowning achievement was their 2022 USL League One championship, where they defeated a southeastern gauntlet of Charlotte, Greenville, and Chattanooga to stick a star above their crest. Since then, though, they've slunk back into somewhat of a cold spell, missing the playoffs by a point in 2023 before falling further off the pace last year. Right now, they're scrapping for form with just five points in their last eight matches, a league-worst record in that span, and stand above only neophytes Westchester SC in the table. With three draws and ten losses in their history against Union Omaha, it would be a heck of a time for the Ibises to get their first W over their avian rivals.

UNIFIED SERIES

Tonight also marks the beginning of our 2025 Special Olympics Unified Series, presented by Leonard Management. The Special Olympics Unified Sports program focuses on promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences and joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. In 2022, Union Omaha became the first USL club to start a Special Olympics Unified soccer team, and we're extremely proud to continue the initiative this season.

Directly after tonight's match against South Georgia Tormenta FC, Union Omaha's Unified team will square off against Forward Madison FC, so please stick around and support our team! The second Unified Series Match will take place on Saturday, August 9th.

TEAM STORE

The Storm Front Team Store will open at 4:00 p.m. on match day. Stop by to get all your Owls swag, including our Nebraska Medicine "Love Shines" Pride Pre-Match Top!

NETTING

Due to Major League Baseball regulations, Werner Park has been outfitted with netting that runs from foul pole to foul pole. Unfortunately, these nets cannot be taken down for our matches.

UPDATED BAG POLICY

Werner Park will enforce a Clear Bag Policy to expedite your stadium entry experience and reduce security screening interactions.

One clear bag - either a one-gallon Ziploc style bag or the 12 ¬Â³ by 6 ¬Â³ by 12 ¬Â³ clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag - plus a small clutch approximately 4.5 ¬Â³ x 6.5 ¬Â³ in size.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items and/or diaper bags after proper inspection and screening.

Guests can carry in blankets and jackets as long as they are readily available for screening at entry.

Guest are also allowed to bring in an empty or sealed water bottle.

DIGITAL TICKETING

Union Omaha ticketing is now 100% a digital experience. You can access and manage your tickets through your Account Manager on your smartphone or via the Union Omaha Mobile App. Screenshots of tickets will not be accepted.

The Ticket Box Office will open at 3:00 p.m. and is the only place where fans can get printed tickets.

PARKING

Parking lots will open at 2:00 p.m. and spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. General handicap parking is available in all charged lots.

Vehicles cannot leave and re-enter Werner Park lots without repayment and will lose original parking space. Fire and driving lanes must be kept clear at all times.

Parking Prices

Parking Passes - $5

Parking Pass Access

To access your pre-paid parking pass on your account you will need to select "View all Ticket Inventory" to view them. This area is located on the home page on the "My Tickets" section of your account.

Please have your parking pass ready when you pull up to the lot entrance.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is permitted in all lots. However, tailgating festivities cannot extend into additional parking spaces. Alcoholic beverages are permitted at Werner Park lots. Please use plastic cups for beverages, glass is not allowed.

Grilling is limited to grass area in all lots. All cooking equipment must be situated away from crowds, buildings, and combustible material. A minimum clearance distance of three feet from cooking equipment is required. No grills are to be left unattended at any time. Any equipment (chairs, tents, grills, etc.) left overnight will be removed. Trash and recycling bins will be available throughout Werner Park lots. Please dispose of all trash and recyclables properly.

FIELD LEVEL

Field-level ticket members, remember that food and beverage is included in your package.

CASHLESS

Werner Park is completely cashless. Only credit and debit cards are accepted. Cash can be redeemed for a gift card at the Advance Ticket Window.

LIL OWLS CLUB

Do you have a Owls fan aged 10 or under? When you sign them up for our FREE Lil Owls Club, they'll receive a FREE ticket, FREE access to the Centris Family Fun Zone on Saturdays and can watch warm-ups from the side line during pre-match. For more information on how your little one can join the Lil Owls Club, brought to you by Raising Canes & BlueCross BlueShield of Nebraska, go to the advanced ticket window or visit here.

FIELD POLICY

As a reminder, field access before, during, or after the match is limited to those with official club-issued credentials.

PYROTECHNICS PROHIBITED

Flares and other outside pyrotechnics are not allowed at Werner Park for the safety of players and fans. Thank you for your cooperation.

AUTISM ACTION PARTNERSHIP

The Autism Action Partnership Quiet Zone is located in center field by the batter's eye. Sensory kits are also available at every Union Omaha home game and may be checked out at Fan Services. Kits must be returned to Fan Services by the end of each game.

UPDATED BALL POLICY

Due to safety concerns and league protocols, we no longer allow anyone to play with balls or run around on the grass area between the dugout and field level seats before, during, or after the match.

We encourage those that want to kick around any balls to do so in the grass areas of the parking lot pre-match while tailgating, on the mini turf field next to the Bud Light Downdraught Bar inside the stadium, or taking some shots on the inflatable goal in the Centris Family Fun Zone!

MATCH DETAILS

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Location: Werner Park; 12356 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE 68046

Opponent: South Georgia Tormenta FC

Kick Off Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN+

Hashtags: #VivaBúhos #OneMeansAll #OMAvTRM







United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.