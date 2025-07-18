Union Omaha Signs Brazilian Attacker Stefano Pinho

July 18, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha has signed attacker Stefano Pinho, pending league and federation approval. The Brazilian forward will be the club's second midseason signing to bolster their offense, after Pato Botello Faz was confirmed on a permanent deal earlier this month.

A former Fluminense youth academy product, Pinho has had a lengthy career with many stints in American soccer. That began in 2013, where he lit up the MLS Combine and was drafted in the second round of the 2013 MLS Supplemental Draft by Colorado Rapids, though he did not end up signing with them. After loans both to Brazilian teams and MyPa in Finland, Pinho joined up with former Owl PC at Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the NASL in what would be his last loan from Fluminense. He earned the 2015 NASL Golden Ball and Golden Boot honors for being the league's MVP and top scorer, which he parlayed into a deal with then-NASL team Minnesota United (and joined up with a current Owl, Brent Kallman). After a 2017 spent with Miami FC, where he earned his second Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards, he took the step up to the MLS by signing with Orlando City SC.

After brief stints in China and Saudi Arabia, Pinho has predominantly played in the U.S. since 2021. He scored 13 goals in 32 appearances for Indy Eleven in 2022, and last year benefited from the support of Prosper Kasim at Birmingham Legion, scoring 14 goals in 30 appearances. Pinho won USL Championship Player of the Week honors in Week 21 last season after bagging a brace against Orange County SC. He has also been a prolific scorer in the U.S. Open Cup, with a hat trick against Kaká's Orlando City SC in 2017 and a four-goal outburst last year against Chattanooga Red Wolves making the bulk of a ten-goal tally in twelve Open Cup appearances. Pinho had a brief stint with AA Aparecidense in Brazil's fourth-tier Serie D before joining up now with Union Omaha.

"I'm incredibly excited to join this amazing club and to be part of such a passionate soccer community. I've heard great things about the city, the fans, and the team's ambition, and I can't wait to contribute on and off the field," said Pinho. "I'm ready to work hard, give my best every day, and help bring success to the club. Let's go Owls!"

Name Pronunciation: [Steh-FAH-no PEEN-yo]

Position: Attacker

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 175 lbs.

Date of Birth: 1/12/1991

Born: São João Nepomuceno, Brazil

Previous Team: Birmingham Legion FC

Union Omaha faces off against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Friday, July 18th at 7:00 PM for Youth Soccer Night. Season tickets and other ticket packages can be purchased here, or by calling the box office at 402-738-5100.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.