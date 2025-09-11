Ollie Wright Named USL League One Player of the Month
Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Hearts of Pine midfielder Ollie Wright has been named USL League One Player of the Month for August, the league announced today. Wright scored two goals and added three assists last month, turning in a number of stellar performances as Hearts moved up to seventh in the standings.
"I'm buzzing to win Player of the Month," said Wright. "Massive credit to the guys-you can't win an award like this without them. The last few games have gone great, and hopefully we can continue this run as we head towards the postseason."
On August 24, during Portland's first road trip to fellow expansion side Westchester SC, Wright powered Hearts to a 3-2 win with a goal and then an assist on Nathan Messer's eventual matchwinner. Wright's performance saw him named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 25, the London-born winger's fifth league award of the season.
Wright then wrapped the month up with a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Charlotte Independence on August 30, a dominant performance that earned him his second Player of the Week honor this season.
"Congratulations to Ollie," said head coach Bobby Murphy. "This award is a testament to the hard work he has put in this year. Ollie would agree that this is a team award, and the players have done well. They can all take a lot of pride in the progress they have made."
UP NEXT: On Saturday, Wright and Portland Hearts of Pine (7-4-9, seventh place) play host to league leaders Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (12-2-8) at Fitzpatrick Stadium. The match will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will stream live on NESN+ and ESPN+.
