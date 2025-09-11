Lukas Cristales Joins Texoma FC as the Club's First-Ever Academy Signing

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is happy to announce the signing of Lukas Cristales as the club's first-ever academy signing. Cristales joins on an academy contract.

"It's an honor to be the first academy signing," said Cristales. "I'm grateful for the opportunity and I'm motivated to keep working hard to represent the club and community.

Cristales,17, started his soccer career at the age of 4. The Richardson, TX native spent 7 years playing with City Futsal in Dallas, representing the United States Youth Futsal National Team. He would then play for the prestigious Solar SC Academy where Texoma FC players Reid Valentine and JP Jordan played. After two years in the club's MLS NEXT team, Cristales joined FC Dallas's 08 ECNL team, playing in the 2023 edition of the Dallas Cup.

Cristales joined the Texoma FC Youth Academy in the Summer of this year and quickly made an impact on the sides newly created U-19 team. His dedication to the team and high work ethic lead to the opportunity for Cristales to train with and eventually join the first team.

Head Coach Adrian Forbes praised Cristales' development within the U-19s and his transition to the first team.

"It's great to have Lukas as our first official academy signing," said Coach Forbes. "Playing under Coach Tristan in our U-19's, has put him in the position where he can thrive and because of that and the performances he has put in, we invited him to train with the first team where he continued to excel."

Texoma FC Youth Academy Director and assistant coach, Ben Clarvis, echoed that sentiment.

"We are excited to be able to announce Lukas as our first academy signing," said Coach Clarvis. "This is a special moment for everyone involved in the academy. We set out to build an academy with a true complete pathway to professional soccer and Lukas is our first example of that."

Cristales' signing serves as proof of Texoma FC's commitment to building a true academy-to-professional pathway, a cornerstone of the club's mission to develop local talent.

"Luka's signing marks a clear statement of intent that at Texoma FC there is a clear and valued pathway to the senior team and if you show the right work ethic, desire, and attitude, opportunities will come your way," said Coach Forbes.

