Lopez, Kamara, Named to USL League One Team of the Week

Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Mikey Lopez and Jay Tee Kamara have been named to the USL League One Team of the Week for Week 27, the league announced today.

It is Kamara's third time being named to the Team of the Week and second time in as many weeks, and Lopez's first league honor.

Kamara started last Wednesday's league match against Greenville Triumph SC on the bench, and came on for Pat Langlois in the 62nd minute with Hearts trailing 2-1. Playing in a more central role than the one he usually fills, he wasted little time making his presence felt and in the 80th minute tied the match when he turned a Nathan Messer cross past Gunther Rankenberg and into the back of the net.

Then, in the first minute of stoppage time, Kamara picked Titus Washington out in the penalty area, and Washington drove a dagger through the hearts of the home team with a well-placed matchwinner.

Lopez, making a rare start at right back, made four tackles, had one interception, won 12 duels, and assisted Masashi Wada on the match's opening goal.

UP NEXT: The win is Portland's third in as many matches, a run that has seen Hearts leap from 10th to 6th in the standings. On Saturday, September 13, Portland returns home to Fitzpatrick Stadium to host league leaders Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (12-2-8). The match will kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET and will stream live on NESN+ and ESPN+.

USL League One Team of the Week - Week 27

GK - James Sneddon (Richmond Kickers)

D - Mikey López (Portland Hearts of Pine)

D - Lucky Opara (Spokane Velocity)

D - Miguel Pajaro (AV Alta FC)

D - Bobby Pierre (Westchester SC)

M - Isaac Angking (Forward Madison)

M - Eduardo Blancas (AV Alta FC - also Player of the Week)

M - Jay Tee Kamara (Portland Hearts of Pine)

M - Isidro Martinez (Union Omaha)

M - Max Schneider (Union Omaha)

F - Ropapa Mensah (Greenville Triumph SC)

Coach - Vincenzo Candela (Union Omaha)

Bench - Rashid Nuhu (Union Omaha), Dani Fernández (One Knoxville SC), Connor Evans (Greenville Triumph SC), Derek Gebhard (Forward Madison), Rodrigo Robles (Greenville Triumph SC), Karsen Henderlong (FC Naples), Sebastián Vivas (South Georgia Tormenta FC)







