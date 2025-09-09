Triumph Face Hartford in Jägermeister Cup Semifinal

Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Hartford, CT - The Greenville Triumph SC travel to face Hartford Athletic in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals on Wednesday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Trinity Health Stadium, streaming live on ESPN+.

Watch the match live: ESPN+

It's the first-ever meeting between the clubs, with Greenville carrying League One's flag as the only third-division side left in the tournament. The Triumph advanced after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Indy Eleven, with goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg making the decisive stop.

The Triumph's Jägermeister Cup run has been nothing short of electric, taking down three USL Championship sides along the way - Charleston Battery (1-0), Miami FC (2-0), and Indy Eleven in a dramatic 6-5 penalty shootout.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Greenville: Rodrigo Robles: The Spanish forward has been Greenville's attacking spark, tallying two goals and two assists in the Cup while adding five goals and four assists in league play. His creativity and finishing ability will be vital against Hartford's back line.

Hartford: Kyle Edwards: The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines international has become Hartford's super-sub, scoring five goals off the bench this season.

IND vs GVL

08/20/2025

IUPUI Michael A. Carroll Stadium

Indianapolis, IN







United Soccer League One Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.