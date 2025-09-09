Triumph Face Hartford in Jägermeister Cup Semifinal
Published on September 9, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Hartford, CT - The Greenville Triumph SC travel to face Hartford Athletic in the USL Jägermeister Cup Semifinals on Wednesday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Trinity Health Stadium, streaming live on ESPN+.
It's the first-ever meeting between the clubs, with Greenville carrying League One's flag as the only third-division side left in the tournament. The Triumph advanced after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Indy Eleven, with goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg making the decisive stop.
The Triumph's Jägermeister Cup run has been nothing short of electric, taking down three USL Championship sides along the way - Charleston Battery (1-0), Miami FC (2-0), and Indy Eleven in a dramatic 6-5 penalty shootout.
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Greenville: Rodrigo Robles: The Spanish forward has been Greenville's attacking spark, tallying two goals and two assists in the Cup while adding five goals and four assists in league play. His creativity and finishing ability will be vital against Hartford's back line.
Hartford: Kyle Edwards: The Saint Vincent and the Grenadines international has become Hartford's super-sub, scoring five goals off the bench this season.
