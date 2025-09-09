Charlotte Independence Unveil 2025/26 Hispanic Heritage Kits for Friday's Match

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence announced the launch of their 2025 Hispanic Heritage Kit, a special-edition design celebrating the vibrant Hispanic community in Charlotte and across the world of soccer. The kit will be worn at Friday, September 12th's match against FC Naples at American Legion Memorial Stadium for Hispanic Heritage Night.

"This year's Hispanic Heritage Kit unites all 20 Hispanic countries through the game we love, featuring each nation's shape woven into the jersey in a unique design," shared Charlotte Independence designer Ulises Vega. "The kit also introduced several firsts, including the club's first collared design, the debut of wording detail inside the inner collar, and the addition of a sublimated wordmark on the bottom right reading 'Somos Charlotte.'"

The collar features the words "Unión, Pasión, Orgullo" (Union, Passion, Pride), reminding players and supporters of what soccer represents within Hispanic culture and encouraging all who wear the kit to carry those values with them. The bottom right of the jersey features a sublimated "Somos Charlotte" wordmark. This phrase reflects the pride and identity of Charlotte's Hispanic community, underscoring their central role in establishing the city as a true soccer hub.

Friday night marks the fourth edition of Hispanic Heritage Night and the second consecutive year featuring a special-edition kit. The design honors several current Independence players with Hispanic roots, including Christian Chaney, Javen Romero, Christopher Jaime, Juan David Moreno, and more. Fans in attendance can also look forward to a festive giveaway, as luchador masks will be handed out to celebrate the occasion.







