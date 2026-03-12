ProFed Credit Union Teams with Fort Wayne Football Club as Founding Partner

Published on March 12, 2026

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club is proud to announce ProFed Credit Union as a Founding-Level Partner beginning with the 2026 season.

"As we begin our first season in professional soccer and prepare to open Fort Wayne FC Park, our state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium at Bass Road and I-69, partnerships like this help power the future of Northeast Indiana," said Scott Sproat, Fort Wayne FC's Chief Operations Officer. "ProFed Credit Union has a long history of supporting local organizations like ours, and we couldn't ask for a better partner as we continue to introduce the beautiful game to fans across the region."

ProFed Credit Union has been a strong supporter of Fort Wayne FC since it first took to the pitch in 2021, and this new multiyear deal strengths the bonds between our two great organizations as we begin play in USL League One.

"ProFed Credit Union is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with the Fort Wayne Football Club, reaffirming its commitment to supporting local organizations that strengthen and unite the community," said Nina Baker, CEO/President of ProFed Credit Union. "Since the club's inception, ProFed Credit Union has stood alongside FWFC as a dedicated community partner. From the very beginning, ProFed recognized the impact the club would have in bringing families, fans, and local businesses together through the love of soccer.

Fort Wayne FC's first home match at Fort Wayne FC Park will be May 2.

"At ProFed, supporting our community isn't just something we do - it's who we are. As a member-focused financial institution, we believe in reinvesting in the communities we serve. Partnerships like this reflect the credit union's mission to build meaningful relationships and make a lasting difference," Baker said.

Fort Wayne Football Club is grateful for ProFed's continued support as we grow soccer and amplify all sports across Northeast Indiana. More exciting announcements regarding our partnership with ProFed are coming soon.







