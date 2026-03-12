Velocity FC Add Georgian Native Gagi Margvelashvili Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on March 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC have signed former Oakland Roots SC defender Gagi Margvelashvili, pending league and federation approval.

Margvelashvili made 17 starts in 22 appearances for Roots SC last season, finishing second on the team in clearances (127) and blocks (15). The Georgia native spent two seasons in Oakland, totaling 42 starts over 50 matches and helping Roots SC make the 2024 USL Championship playoffs.

Prior to his stint in the USL Championship, the 29-year-old played in Erovnuli Liga, the top division of professional football in Georgia. Margvelashvili played for FC Iberia 1999 (formerly Saburtalo Tbilisi) from 2013-2021, winning the league championship in 2018. Gagi also played one season for Dinamo Batumi in 2021, winning the championship that season.

Margvelashvili also played in the Macedonian First Division, the top football league in North Macedonia. Playing for FC Shkupi from 2021-2023, Gagi helped the club win its third title in the Macedonian First division in 2021-2022, making 46 appearances for FC Shkupi across two seasons.

Gagi will join a Velocity FC defense that conceded the fourth-fewest goals in 2025. Spokane's head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on Margvelashvili's experience and is excited to see what he can bring to Velocity FC in 2026.

"We are excited to welcome Gagi to Spokane Velocity FC for the 2026 season," said Veidman. "With his proven winning mentality, reflected by his impressive collection of six domestic titles, he brings excellent leadership, defensive solidity, and championship experience that will help push us forward another level in 2026."

Gagi Margvelashvili will make his debut for Spokane on March 15 when Velocity FC opens the 2026 season against Union Omaha at ONE Spokane Stadium.







