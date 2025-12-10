MONROE, THE MONROE CIVIC CENTER CHOSEN BY THE ARENA LEAGUE

Waterloo, Iowa: The Arena League and its Commissioner, Hall-of-Famer and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, proudly announced today that Monroe, Louisiana will be host to the leagues 8th team. Home games will be played at the Monroe Civic Center from June through August in 2026 and beyond. Monroe will play in a division along with Springfield, MO, Hot Springs, AR, and Memphis, TN.

This announcement comes after months of preparation for league operations, visits to explore communities and arenas all over the Midwest and Central portion of the US, and building relationships with key officials within Monroe. "The Monroe community is one that we have wanted to be in for a long time but began working on several months ago. Ike Byrd, Thaddeous Pugh, and the rest of the gang led by Jerod Jones have been amazing to work with.", stated Brown," we believe that this remarkable facility in this football passionate community will be a great fit for our brand of the game." The team is planning a press event in just a few weeks on Friday, January 9th presenting local media and members of the community the opportunity to learn more, ask questions, and meet pro football legend Tim Brown. More details on this event will be released

soon.

Created by experienced and passionate executives in the professional sports industry. The Arena League has been designed to present the popular sport of arena football in a fresh manner and to better entertain fans on and off the field. With a faster pace of play, fewer players crowding the small field, and even fan rated systems for referees, The Arena League is as exciting as it is unique. The game features a very high-level of player as well with plans to offer opportunities to former NFL players using the league to work their way back up the ladder of professional football, along with talented young players fresh out of college.

The new team is also offering a chance for the people of Monroe to get involved. "While the league is prepared to own and operate the team, we feel that it will grow stronger roots in Monroe if it were owned, at least in part, by local leaders who want to invest in something designed to be good for their hometown," stated league owner Jeff Holmes. "I want to speak with interested people personally about being part of this team with us.

A look at the future arena seating layout was also presented today. "Football at the Monroe Civic Center will be a remarkable experience from sight lines and close proximity to the action all the way through to the post-game autograph sessions," said Civic Center Director Ike Byrd, "We are proud of our hockey team and are now very proud to be hosting The Arena League." The team is now accepting deposits (starting at $11 per seat) on season tickets which start at just $110. Tickets to an individual game are as affordable as $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Additionally, the team announced a unique "Name-The-Team Contest."

"The Arena League was clear that this is the communities team and they want input from us, the people of Monroe on what it should be called, what the logo should represent, and how it should be positioned within our city. It is very exciting to be associated with this new element that will be so good for our town," stated Monroe Director of Community Affairs, Jerod Jones. Suggestions can be made at www.monroearenafootball.com, and winners participating in this contest will be entered to win prizes such as season tickets and a chance to lead the team onto the field at a home game.

For further information on these or other team topics, please visit www.monroearenafootball.com or call 214-412-6889.







