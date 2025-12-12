Arena Football One Announces 2026 Schedule
Albany, NY - Arena Football One (AF1) is thrilled to announce the full schedule for the upcoming 2026 season which is set to kick off during an action-packed Opening Weekend on April 11-12. The league's second season promises high-intensity matchups, renewed rivalries, and a coast-to-coast slate of competition that underscores the fast-paced excitement fans expect from the AF1.
The 2026 regular season will span fifteen weeks, culminating on July 18-19, when teams will battle for playoff position. Each member team will play twelve regular season games and benefit from three strategically placed bye weeks.
This season shines a spotlight on several regional rivalry matchups expected to draw major attention:
Oregon vs. Washington
Nashville vs. Kentucky
Minnesota vs. Michigan
Fans won't have to wait long for high-stakes action. Opening weekend features a four game slate with eight teams in action:
Minnesota at Albany
Beaumont at Oceanside
Michigan at Kentucky
Oregon at Washington
"The release of the schedule is always one of the most exciting moments of the offseason," said AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "It signals that football is right around the corner. Our teams, coaches, and fans are energized for the 2026 season, and this year's slate includes some incredible rivalry games and competitive matchups that showcase the best that Arena Football One has to offer."
In the very near future, the league will announce its streaming and national broadcast partners, offering fans expanded access and more ways than ever to enjoy Arena Football One action throughout the 2026 season.
Additional details around theme nights, community initiatives, and promotional events will be released in the coming weeks. Arena Football One looks forward to welcoming fans back to arenas nationwide and sharing another unforgettable season together!
Week 1 - April 10-12
Albany vs Minnesota
Beaumont @ Oceanside
Kentucky vs Michigan
Michigan @ Kentucky
Minnesota @ Albany
Nashville BYE
Oceanside vs Beaumont
Oregon @ Washington
Washington vs Oregon
Week 2 - April 17-19
Albany @ Beaumont
Beaumont vs Albany
Kentucky vs Oceanside
Michigan @ Nashville
Minnesota BYE
Nashville vs Michigan
Oceanside @ Kentucky
Oregon BYE
Washington BYE
Week 3 - April 24-26
Albany @ Oregon
Beaumont vs Oceanside
Kentucky BYE
Michigan vs Minnesota
Minnesota @ Michigan
Nashville vs Washington
Oceanside @ Beaumont
Oregon vs Albany
Washington @ Nashville
Week 4 - May 1-3
Albany @ Washington
Beaumont BYE
Kentucky vs Nashville
Michigan vs Oregon
Minnesota @ Oceanside
Nashville @ Kentucky
Oceanside vs Minnesota
Oregon @ Michigan
Washington vs Albany
Week 5 - May 8-10
Albany vs Kentucky
Beaumont vs Washington
Kentucky @ Albany
Michigan vs Minnesota
Minnesota @ Michigan
Nashville vs Oregon
Oceanside BYE
Oregon @ Nashville
Washington @ Beaumont
Week 6 - May 15-17
Albany @ Michigan
Beaumont @ Kentucky
Kentucky vs Beaumont
Michigan vs Albany
Minnesota BYE
Nashville vs Oceanside
Oceanside @ Nashville
Oregon vs Washington
Washington @ Oregon
Week 7 - May 22-24
Albany BYE
Beaumont @ Washington
Kentucky @ Oceanside
Michigan @ Oregon
Minnesota vs Nashville
Nashville @ Minnesota
Oceanside vs Kentucky
Oregon vs Michigan
Washington vs Beaumont
Week 8 - May 29-31
Albany vs Oceanside
Beaumont BYE
Kentucky @ Minnesota
Michigan BYE
Minnesota vs Kentucky
Nashville BYE
Oceanside @ Albany
Oregon vs Washington
Washington @ Oregon
Week 9 - June 5-7
Albany vs Beaumont
Beaumont @ Albany
Kentucky @ Oregon
Michigan vs Nashville
Minnesota @ Oceanside
Nashville @ Michigan
Oceanside vs Minnesota
Oregon vs Kentucky
Washington BYE
Week 10 - June 12-14
Albany vs Beaumont
Beaumont BYE
Kentucky vs Oregon
Michigan @ Albany
Minnesota @ Nashville
Nashville vs Minnesota
Oceanside vs Washington
Oregon @ Kentucky
Washington @ Oceanside
Week 11 - June 19-21
Albany vs Michigan
Beaumont vs Oceanside
Kentucky BYE
Michigan @ Minnesota
Minnesota vs Michigan
Nashville vs Albany
Oceanside @ Beaumont
Oregon @ Washington
Washington vs Oregon
Week 12 - June 26-28
Albany @ Nashville
Beaumont @ Nashville
Kentucky vs Albany
Michigan @ Washington
Minnesota BYE
Nashville vs Beaumont
Oceanside BYE
Oregon BYE
Washington vs Michigan
Week 13 - July 3-5
Albany @ Kentucky
Beaumont vs Oregon
Kentucky @ Minnesota
Michigan BYE
Minnesota vs Kentucky
Nashville @ Washington
Oceanside vs Oregon
Oregon @ Beaumont
Washington vs Nashville
Week 14 - July 10-12
Albany BYE
Beaumont vs Kentucky
Kentucky @ Beaumont
Michigan BYE
Minnesota vs Washington
Nashville @ Albany
Oceanside BYE
Oregon @ Oceanside
Washington @ Minnesota
Week 15 - July 17-19
Albany vs Nashville
Beaumont @ Minnesota
Kentucky BYE
Michigan vs Oceanside
Minnesota vs Beaumont
Nashville BYE
Oceanside @ Michigan
Oregon BYE
Washington BYE
