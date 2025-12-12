Arena Football One Announces 2026 Schedule

Albany, NY - Arena Football One (AF1) is thrilled to announce the full schedule for the upcoming 2026 season which is set to kick off during an action-packed Opening Weekend on April 11-12. The league's second season promises high-intensity matchups, renewed rivalries, and a coast-to-coast slate of competition that underscores the fast-paced excitement fans expect from the AF1.

The 2026 regular season will span fifteen weeks, culminating on July 18-19, when teams will battle for playoff position. Each member team will play twelve regular season games and benefit from three strategically placed bye weeks.

This season shines a spotlight on several regional rivalry matchups expected to draw major attention:

Oregon vs. Washington

Nashville vs. Kentucky

Minnesota vs. Michigan

Fans won't have to wait long for high-stakes action. Opening weekend features a four game slate with eight teams in action:

Minnesota at Albany

Beaumont at Oceanside

Michigan at Kentucky

Oregon at Washington

"The release of the schedule is always one of the most exciting moments of the offseason," said AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "It signals that football is right around the corner. Our teams, coaches, and fans are energized for the 2026 season, and this year's slate includes some incredible rivalry games and competitive matchups that showcase the best that Arena Football One has to offer."

In the very near future, the league will announce its streaming and national broadcast partners, offering fans expanded access and more ways than ever to enjoy Arena Football One action throughout the 2026 season.

Additional details around theme nights, community initiatives, and promotional events will be released in the coming weeks. Arena Football One looks forward to welcoming fans back to arenas nationwide and sharing another unforgettable season together!

Week 1 - April 10-12

Albany vs Minnesota

Beaumont @ Oceanside

Kentucky vs Michigan

Michigan @ Kentucky

Minnesota @ Albany

Nashville BYE

Oceanside vs Beaumont

Oregon @ Washington

Washington vs Oregon

Week 2 - April 17-19

Albany @ Beaumont

Beaumont vs Albany

Kentucky vs Oceanside

Michigan @ Nashville

Minnesota BYE

Nashville vs Michigan

Oceanside @ Kentucky

Oregon BYE

Washington BYE

Week 3 - April 24-26

Albany @ Oregon

Beaumont vs Oceanside

Kentucky BYE

Michigan vs Minnesota

Minnesota @ Michigan

Nashville vs Washington

Oceanside @ Beaumont

Oregon vs Albany

Washington @ Nashville

Week 4 - May 1-3

Albany @ Washington

Beaumont BYE

Kentucky vs Nashville

Michigan vs Oregon

Minnesota @ Oceanside

Nashville @ Kentucky

Oceanside vs Minnesota

Oregon @ Michigan

Washington vs Albany

Week 5 - May 8-10

Albany vs Kentucky

Beaumont vs Washington

Kentucky @ Albany

Michigan vs Minnesota

Minnesota @ Michigan

Nashville vs Oregon

Oceanside BYE

Oregon @ Nashville

Washington @ Beaumont

Week 6 - May 15-17

Albany @ Michigan

Beaumont @ Kentucky

Kentucky vs Beaumont

Michigan vs Albany

Minnesota BYE

Nashville vs Oceanside

Oceanside @ Nashville

Oregon vs Washington

Washington @ Oregon

Week 7 - May 22-24

Albany BYE

Beaumont @ Washington

Kentucky @ Oceanside

Michigan @ Oregon

Minnesota vs Nashville

Nashville @ Minnesota

Oceanside vs Kentucky

Oregon vs Michigan

Washington vs Beaumont

Week 8 - May 29-31

Albany vs Oceanside

Beaumont BYE

Kentucky @ Minnesota

Michigan BYE

Minnesota vs Kentucky

Nashville BYE

Oceanside @ Albany

Oregon vs Washington

Washington @ Oregon

Week 9 - June 5-7

Albany vs Beaumont

Beaumont @ Albany

Kentucky @ Oregon

Michigan vs Nashville

Minnesota @ Oceanside

Nashville @ Michigan

Oceanside vs Minnesota

Oregon vs Kentucky

Washington BYE

Week 10 - June 12-14

Albany vs Beaumont

Beaumont BYE

Kentucky vs Oregon

Michigan @ Albany

Minnesota @ Nashville

Nashville vs Minnesota

Oceanside vs Washington

Oregon @ Kentucky

Washington @ Oceanside

Week 11 - June 19-21

Albany vs Michigan

Beaumont vs Oceanside

Kentucky BYE

Michigan @ Minnesota

Minnesota vs Michigan

Nashville vs Albany

Oceanside @ Beaumont

Oregon @ Washington

Washington vs Oregon

Week 12 - June 26-28

Albany @ Nashville

Beaumont @ Nashville

Kentucky vs Albany

Michigan @ Washington

Minnesota BYE

Nashville vs Beaumont

Oceanside BYE

Oregon BYE

Washington vs Michigan

Week 13 - July 3-5

Albany @ Kentucky

Beaumont vs Oregon

Kentucky @ Minnesota

Michigan BYE

Minnesota vs Kentucky

Nashville @ Washington

Oceanside vs Oregon

Oregon @ Beaumont

Washington vs Nashville

Week 14 - July 10-12

Albany BYE

Beaumont vs Kentucky

Kentucky @ Beaumont

Michigan BYE

Minnesota vs Washington

Nashville @ Albany

Oceanside BYE

Oregon @ Oceanside

Washington @ Minnesota

Week 15 - July 17-19

Albany vs Nashville

Beaumont @ Minnesota

Kentucky BYE

Michigan vs Oceanside

Minnesota vs Beaumont

Nashville BYE

Oceanside @ Michigan

Oregon BYE

Washington BYE







