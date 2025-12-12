AF1 Daily Transactions - December 12th, 2025
Published on December 12, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
A mix of roster moves across the league highlighted today's AF1 activity, including multiple signings on the offensive and defensive lines, one defensive back placed on league suspension, and a release out of Albany. Washington, Kentucky, Nashville, Albany, and Oceanside all made adjustments heading into the weekend.
Here are the December 12 transactions:
Shamari Williams - Washington - OL - 6'7", 340 lb - South Carolina State - Signing
De'Jahn Warren - Kentucky - DB - 6'0", 180 lb - Jackson State - League Suspension
Austin Collier - Nashville - LB/DL - 6'1", 255 lb - University of Tennessee Chattanooga - Signing
Quillian Felton - Albany - DL - 6'4", 240 lb - Nebraska Kearney - Signing
Boqiao Li - Washington - DL - 6'3", 270 lb - University of Charleston - Signing
The following player was released:
Marcus Barnes - Albany - DB - 6'3", 209 lb - William & Mary - Released
