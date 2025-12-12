Washington Wolfpack Set 2026 Schedule

Published on December 12, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







The 2026 Arena Football One Schedule is here, and your Washington Wolfpack are counting down until our April 12 Season and Home Opener against the Oregon Lightning.

WOLFPACK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

The Washington Wolfpack have a jam-packed schedule for the 2026 Arena Football Season. With twelve games across fifteen weeks, the action will be non-stop and every game will be critical to the Push for the Playoffs.

Some weeks and items stand out for the 2026 Washington Wolfpack Schedule.

Week 1 Home Opener against the rival Oregon Lightning on April 12 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

A Week 4 matchup with the Defending Arena Crown Champion Albany Firebirds on May 2 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Home and Home series with the expansion Beaumont Renegades in Week 5 (Away) and Week 7 (Home) on May 23 at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Week 10 road trip to the Expansion Oceanside Bombers.

Back-to-Back-to-Back Home games in Weeks 11-13 against the Lightning (June 20), Michigan Arsenal (June 27), and Nashville Kats (July 3) as the Pack make the final Push for the Playoffs.

Promotional Games and other special events will be announced in the coming days and weeks.

AF1 SCHEDULE RELEASE

Arena Football One (AF1) is thrilled to announce the full schedule for the upcoming 2026 season which is set to kick off during an action-packed Opening Weekend on April 11-12. The league's second season promises high-intensity matchups, renewed rivalries, and a coast-to-coast slate of competition that underscores the fast-paced excitement fans expect from the AF1.

The 2026 regular season will span fifteen weeks, culminating on July 18-19, when teams will battle for playoff position. Each member team will play twelve regular season games and benefit from three strategically placed bye weeks.

This season shines a spotlight on several regional rivalry matchups expected to draw major attention:

Oregon vs. Washington

Nashville vs. Kentucky

Minnesota vs. Michigan

Fans won't have to wait long for high-stakes action. Opening weekend features a four-game slate with eight teams in action:

Minnesota at Albany

Beaumont at Oceanside

Michigan at Kentucky

Oregon at Washington

"The release of the schedule is always one of the most exciting moments of the offseason," said AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "It signals that football is right around the corner. Our teams, coaches, and fans are energized for the 2026 season, and this year's slate includes some incredible rivalry games and competitive matchups that showcase the best that Arena Football One has to offer."

In the very near future, the league will announce its streaming and national broadcast partners, offering fans expanded access and more ways than ever to enjoy Arena Football One action throughout the 2026 season.

Additional details around theme nights, community initiatives, and promotional events will be released in the coming weeks. Arena Football One looks forward to welcoming fans back to arenas nationwide and sharing another unforgettable season together!







