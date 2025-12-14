Wolfpack Sign Boqiao Li

Published on December 13, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







The Washington Wolfpack signed defensive lineman Boqiao Li for the 2026 Arena Football One Season. Li has played at multiple levels of professional football, both indoors and outdoors.

Throughout his career, Li has participated in the NFL Pathways Program and been selected in the CFL's Global Draft. Standing at 6-3 and weighing in at 270, Li brings physicality and tenacity to the Wolfpack defensive line.

His career began in China, where he played in the Chinese Arena Football League in 2017 before jumping stateside and continuing his career in the arena and outdoor game.

As an International Player, Li occupies a unique slot on the Wolfpack's roster and adds an additional gameday roster slot for the Wolfpack. Li will be a force for Washington on defense and will be part of a relentless pass rush that keeps quarterbacks and offenses off schedule and under pressure.







