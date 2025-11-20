Tryouts this Saturday, November 22

Published on November 20, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







Do you think you have what it takes to play professional Arena Football? Find out this Saturday, November 22, at the Snohomish Sports Dome for your chance to make the 2026 Washington Wolfpack Roster.

Tryout Registration begins at 12:30 pm, please be respectful of the Sports Dome and do not arrive or line up early. On-field activities will begin at 1:00 pm, pending registration, and the tryouts will conclude at 3:30 pm.

Come prepared for the following evaluations:

40 Yard Dash

L-Drill (3 Cone)

Short Shuttle

Broad Jump

Indys

1 v 1

Skeletons

There may also be additional Arena teams in attendance evaluating talent.

We look forward to seeing all the hopefuls there and can't wait to find the next member of the Washington Wolfpack.







