Seahawk Sunday with the Pack

Published on November 13, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







Wolfpack Fans, we're teaming up with Volli for an official Wolfpack Watch Party as we cheer on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday! Come join the pack as we cheer on the Seahawks and connect with fellow Wolfpack Fans, and get hyped for the 2026 Arena Football Season.

Come enjoy the game Wolfpack-style with great food, cold drinks, giveaways, and that same energy you bring to Wolfpack arena nights.

Let's pack the place and show everyone how Wolfpack fans watch football. HOOOWWWL!

WHERE

Volli- 9315 State Ave, Marysville, WA 98270

WHEN

November 16, 2025 (11:00 am Doors Open, 1:05 pm Kick Off)

HOW

Free entry and Family Friendly! So bring your whole Pack.







Arena Football One Stories from November 13, 2025

Seahawk Sunday with the Pack - Washington Wolfpack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.