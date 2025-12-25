Cameron Hinson Signs with Washington Wolfpack

The Washington Wolfpack signed Cameron Hinson, a defensive back out of Kentucky State. Hinson is entering his first season in professional football and will be battling to be part of a talented defensive back room heading into the 2026 Arena Football One season.

"I want to welcome Cameron Hinson to the Washington Wolfpack," said Head Coach JR Wells. "A true diamond in the rough with a high football IQ, physicality at the point of attack, and sharp with his feet. That's a dangerous combination, and it's going to make our secondary extremely competitive in camp. We are excited to see how he brings that edge to the arena game."

Cam Hinson is 5-10, 195-pound defensive back, originally from Suwanee, Georgia, who spent two years at Kentucky State. While with the Thorobreds, Hinson played in 11 games and totaled 28 tackles in his senior season in 2024. He also added three interceptions and seven passes defended. As a dangerous playmaker, Hinson is able to create havoc in the passing game.

With his ball skills, coverage abilities, and tackling skills, Hinson should make a smooth transition to the Arena game as he starts his rookie season. He is ready to compete for a spot in the revamped Washington secondary.

Hinson and the Wolfpack are counting down to the season and home opener on Sunday, April 12, against the rival Oregon Lightning. Season tickets are on sale now, and we need the Pack to show out and show up as we Defend the Den this spring!







