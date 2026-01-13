Wolfpack Add Donovan Hardin

Washington Wolfpack Head Coach JR Wells spent last week at the National Scouting Combine in Naples, Florida. While there, he scouted talent live and on the ground and made two big signings ahead of the 2026 Arena Football One season. The Wolfpack signed Donovan Hardin, an offensive lineman out of Long Island University, for the 2026 season.

Hardin started his collegiate career as a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to Long Island. Standing at 6-0 and weighing in at 315 pounds, Hardin brings physicality and ability to anchor the offensive line.

"I'm excited to earn this opportunity," said Donovan Hardin, "and I'm ready to get to work!"

Having played on the interior offensive line in college, Hardin is no stranger to anchoring a line and providing strong blocking for an offense. Moving into the Arena game, Hardin will have to transition some skills, but he will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact along a revamped Wolfpack offensive line.

