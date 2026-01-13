AF1 Daily Transactions - January 13th, 2026
AF1 teams stayed active today with several key signings across the league. Michigan added depth at quarterback, while Oceanside had a busy day bolstering both sides of the ball with multiple additions.
Here are the January 13 transactions:
Nick Kargman - Michigan - QB - 6'3", 220 lb - Wagner College - Signing
Jaylon Tucker - Oceanside - WR - 5'10", 200 lb - Southern Connecticut State - Signing
Jonathan Harrison - Oceanside - OL/DL - 6'6", 350 lb - San Diego State University - Signing
Joshua Cooper - Oceanside - LB/DL - 6'3", 285 lb - Mesa Community College - Signing
Jovohn Tucker - Oceanside - WR - 5'10", 178 lb - Lake Erie College - Signing
