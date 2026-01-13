AF1 Daily Transactions - January 13th, 2026

Published on January 13, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







AF1 teams stayed active today with several key signings across the league. Michigan added depth at quarterback, while Oceanside had a busy day bolstering both sides of the ball with multiple additions.

Here are the January 13 transactions:

Nick Kargman - Michigan - QB - 6'3", 220 lb - Wagner College - Signing

Jaylon Tucker - Oceanside - WR - 5'10", 200 lb - Southern Connecticut State - Signing

Jonathan Harrison - Oceanside - OL/DL - 6'6", 350 lb - San Diego State University - Signing

Joshua Cooper - Oceanside - LB/DL - 6'3", 285 lb - Mesa Community College - Signing

Jovohn Tucker - Oceanside - WR - 5'10", 178 lb - Lake Erie College - Signing

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.