Wolfpack Sign Cadavius Gary

Published on January 13, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







During a jam-packed week at the National Scouting Combine in Naples, Florida, Wolfpack Head Coach JR Wells made some key additions to the roster for 2026. One of those signings was Cadavius Gary, an offensive lineman out of Mercyhurst.

Cadavius Gary spent time at Notre Dame College (Ohio) before transferring to play at Mercyhurst. While at Notre Dame College, he made the Academic All-MEC team. While at Mercyhurst, Gary spent time at center and played in ten games during the 2025 season.

Standing at 6-4 and weighing in at 310 pounds, Gary brings size to the interior of the offensive line and will be entering his first professional season. He took advantage of the opportunity the NSC provided and earned an opportunity to play for the Wolfpack in 2026.

Don't miss a minute of the action this Arena Football One season and get your season tickets for the Wolfpack today! We need everyone to join the Pack and make sure that Angel of the Winds Arena is packed for every single home game, all season long.







Arena Football One Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.