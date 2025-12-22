Wolfpack Sign Tank Brewster

Published on December 22, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

The Washington Wolfpack have signed Tank Brewster, a linebacker/defensive lineman from Snoqualmie, Washington, for the 2026 Arena Football season. Tank was part of the inaugural 2024 Washington Wolfpack and is returning to Everett for the 2026 season to help the Wolfpack take their next step.

"Year one showed the flashes," said Head Coach JR Wells. "A year away built the hunger. Tank Brewster is back with a nonstop motor and a mindset ready for all the smoke. Welcome Back to the Pack."

Brewster is a 6-2, 255-pound terror on the defensive side of the ball. Hailing from Snoqualmie, Washington, just an hour southeast of Everett, Brewster is a local kid pursuing his professional dreams as a member of the Wolfpack. After graduating from Mount Si High School in Snoqualmie, Brewster attended Division II Simon Fraser University, where his breakout 2022 season showcased what he can do. In 2022, he recorded 36 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, forced two fumbles, and recovered three.

During the 2024 Wolfpack season, Brewster provided push in the pass rush in the second half of the season. He recorded three tackles for loss in the second half of the season and registered a sack during the Wolfpack's epic comeback victory against the Storm.

Brewster and the Wolfpack are gearing up for the 2026 season that kicks of on Sunday, April 12 against the Oregon Lightning.







