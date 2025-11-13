AF1 Daily Transactions - November 12th, 2025
Published on November 13, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
A quiet day on the AF1 transaction wire featured one roster change out of Washington.
Here is the November 12 transaction:
Washington:
Jonathan Navarro - LB - 6'0", 240 lb - Central Washington - Retired
