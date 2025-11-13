AF1 Daily Transactions - November 13th, 2025

Published on November 13, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







A busy day across the league saw multiple roster moves, including several releases in Minnesota, a league suspension in Albany, and key signings in Michigan, Minnesota, and Beaumont.

Here are the November 13 transactions:

Minnesota:

Clarence Taylor III - DB - 6'3", 208 lb - LA Harbor College - Released

William Walters - QB - 6'2", 210 lb - Columbia College - Released

Ponce DeLeon - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Shepherd College - Released

Donovan Johnson - WR - 6'0", 185 lb - Concordia University - Signing

Dontorian Best - LB - 6'0", 225 lb - Wingate University - Signing

Andre Williams - WR - 6'0", 205 lb - Dean College - Signing

Albany:

Ja'Rome Johnson - QB - 6'1", 180 lb - Bowie State University - League Suspension

Morris Joseph Jr. - DL - 6'2", 300 lb - Auburn - Signing

Beaumont:

Mike Brown - OL - 6'4", 330 lb - West Virginia - Signing

Michigan:

Kenny Brewer - WR - 6'2", 200 lb - Central Michigan - Signing

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







