Washington Wolfpack Sign Shamari Williams

Published on December 10, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

The Washington Wolfpack are excited to announce the signing of offensive lineman Shamari Williams for the 2026 Arena Football Season. Williams is a product of South Carolina State and brings professional experience and tenacity to the Wolfpack offensive line.

"One of our biggest hurdles last season was matching the strength of elite defensive lines," said Coach JR Wells. "That's why we set out to recruit protectors, men who take pride in keeping their quarterback clean. Adding a 6-7. 340-pound Shamari Williams from South Carolina State instantly raises our standard up front and puts us in position to compete while scoring more points in a dominant league."

Standing at 6-7 and weighing in at 340 pounds, Williams brings size and tenacity to the trenches for the Wolfpack. While at South Carolina State, he was part of a squad that won a MEAC Championship.

After college, Williams spent the 2025 season with the Iowa Barnstormers and additionally spent time previously with the Idaho Horsemen as well. His professional fifty-yard game experience will be a boost to the Wolfpack offense and will create better opportunities in the passing and running games.

