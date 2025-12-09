Wolfpack's Tairiq Stewart Signs with Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Published on December 9, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Washington Wolfpack News Release







EVERETT, WASHINGTON - The Washington Wolfpack are excited to announce that Tairiq Stewart, offensive lineman, has signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Tairiq is an arena football veteran and was a key signing for the Wolfpack ahead of the 2026 Arena Football Season. He will be missed in Everett, but the Pack cannot wait to see his career take the next step!

"I am a junior college product as well," said Tairiq Stewart, "so I understand the sacrifices that had and have had to be made in order for me to keep living out my dream. I am extremely thankful for The Wolfpack welcoming me with open arms, and I know that the other guys are on the way right behind me."

"Tairiq is the kind of man who confirms the vision we're building," said Wolfpack Head Coach JR Wells. "Even without taking a snap for us, the hours of calls, the meetings, and the connection we built showed what true leadership looks like. His presence in our team meetings set a tone, a pro's tone. CFL is next, and the NFL after that. Washington is rooting for you, brother. You're the first of MANY who will rise from this program."

Stewart has spent time with multiple arena and indoor teams since leaving North Carolina A&T, where he was a fixture for the Aggies, starting 29 games at right tackle. He excelled for A&T as he earned First Team All-Big South honors in 2022 and Second Team All-CAA honors in 2023. He has previously spent time with the Edmonton Elks, Saskatchewan Roughriders, and BC Lions in the CFL.

"The arena game has taught me a lot," said Tairiq Stewart. "The biggest takeaway I have from playing in these leagues is the professionalism aspect. You must be marketable in every facet of the word. This opportunity in Winnipeg means the world to me, and I will do the work necessary to be a star in my role. Team success is everything. How far are you willing to go when the distance is unknown?"

I n addition to his time in the CFL, Tairiq also spent time with the Columbus Lions and Tucson Sugar Skulls. Standing at 6-6 and weighing in at 300 pounds, Stewart is a powerful anchor and physical presence for any offensive line. Off the field, Tairiq is a leader in meetings and provides mentorship for his teammates, and sets a high standard for all involved.

The Washington Wolfpack wishes Tairiq the best as he takes the next step in his football career by moving up to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. We are cheering for you and cannot wait to see what he does next in his career.







