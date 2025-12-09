AF1 Daily Transactions - December 9th, 2025
Published on December 9, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Roster movement continued across the league as Minnesota, Michigan, and Washington each made adjustments heading into the holiday stretch. Minnesota added size and versatility on both sides of the ball, Michigan strengthened its offensive line, and Washington saw one player sign to the Canadian Football League. One release was also recorded.
Here are the latest transactions:
Signings
Jarvai Flowers - Michigan - WR - 6'0", 180 lb - Delaware Valley University - Signing
Justin Rhoades - Minnesota - LB/DL - 6'0", 280 lb - Georgia Southern - Signing
Svante Davenport - Minnesota - DB - 5'11", 185 lb - North Alabama - Signing
Rodney Tai - Michigan - OL - 6'1", 310 lb - Southwestern Oklahoma State - Signing
Shaki Holines - Minnesota - DL - 6'4", 260 lb - UMass - Signing
Jake Oliphant - Washington - OL - 6'5", 300 lb - University of South Dakota - Signing
Melvin Hollins - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - Jackson State - Signing
Release
De'Ron Maxwell - Minnesota - DB - 6'2", 220 lb - Bethune-Cookman - Released
Signed to the Canadian Football League (CFL)
Tairiq Stewart - Washington - OL - 6'6", 320 lb - North Carolina A&T
