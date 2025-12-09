AF1 Daily Transactions - December 9th, 2025

Published on December 9, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster movement continued across the league as Minnesota, Michigan, and Washington each made adjustments heading into the holiday stretch. Minnesota added size and versatility on both sides of the ball, Michigan strengthened its offensive line, and Washington saw one player sign to the Canadian Football League. One release was also recorded.

Here are the latest transactions:

Signings

Jarvai Flowers - Michigan - WR - 6'0", 180 lb - Delaware Valley University - Signing

Justin Rhoades - Minnesota - LB/DL - 6'0", 280 lb - Georgia Southern - Signing

Svante Davenport - Minnesota - DB - 5'11", 185 lb - North Alabama - Signing

Rodney Tai - Michigan - OL - 6'1", 310 lb - Southwestern Oklahoma State - Signing

Shaki Holines - Minnesota - DL - 6'4", 260 lb - UMass - Signing

Jake Oliphant - Washington - OL - 6'5", 300 lb - University of South Dakota - Signing

Melvin Hollins - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - Jackson State - Signing

Release

De'Ron Maxwell - Minnesota - DB - 6'2", 220 lb - Bethune-Cookman - Released

Signed to the Canadian Football League (CFL)

Tairiq Stewart - Washington - OL - 6'6", 320 lb - North Carolina A&T

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.