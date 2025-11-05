Bernard McCall Signs with Washington Wolfpack

The Washington Wolfpack have signed Fullback/Wide Receiver Bernard McCall for the 2026 Arena Football One Season. McCall brings versatility, physicality, and pro experience to the Wolfpack. As a combination fullback/wide receiver, McCall will create mismatches all over the field and deliver highlight reel plays along the way.

"We're fired up to add Bernard McCall to the Wolfpack," said Head Coach JR Wells. "He's got a huge frame, elite athleticism, and that blue-collar work ethic we love. He's the kind of player who makes everyone around him better."

McCall measures in at 6-4, 240 pounds, and has spent time with multiple professional football teams. His professional career includes stints with the DC Defenders (XFL), Iowa Barnstormers (IFL), and Dinos de Saltillo (LFA). While fresh out of college, McCall garnered tryout opportunities for the Carolina Panthers.

An alumnus of Livingstone, McCall brings positional versatility that can unlock an arena football offense. Whether he is lined up in the backfield as a fullback, or in motion as a receiver, McCall will force defenses to sit up and take notice. In addition to his physical tools, McCall brings an attitude and mindset that, according to Coach Wells, "will immediately elevate our locker room."

When asked about his role and how it feels to be singing with the Wolfpack, Bernard said he was looking forward, "To be a seed planter. Let's build the culture and set the standard."

McCall and the Wolfpack are preparing for the 2026 Arena Football One season and are ready to Rally the Pack at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Get your season tickets today and get ready for another season of action-packed Arena Football.







