Washington Wolfpack to Host Open Tryouts November 22nd

The Washington Wolfpack will host open player tryouts on Saturday, November 22nd at the Snohomish Soccer Dome, located at 511 Maple Ave, Snohomish, WA 98290. Tryouts will take place from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM (PST).

Preparing for their upcoming season with Arena Football One (AF1), the Wolfpack are looking to add talented athletes ready to compete at the highest level of the sport. AF1 is the home of arena football, where the game's top athletes, fastest pace, and brightest lights come together.

This is a prime opportunity for players to showcase their skills and earn a spot on one of the league's most exciting teams.

Athletes can register now at WashingtonWolfpack.com







