AF1 Transactions Update - October 31, 2025

Published on October 31, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







On this Halloween, the AF1 transaction wire remains active as teams continue preparing for the 2026 season. Oregon adds a strong two-way presence to its lineup, giving fans another treat heading into November.

Here is the October 31 signing:

Razhan Reed - Oregon - FB/LB - 6'2", 260 lb - Weber State University

For the latest news, visit theaf1.com daily and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.