Michigan Arsenal to Host Open Tryouts December 7th

Published on October 31, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

The Michigan Arsenal, the newest franchise in Arena Football One (AF1), will host open player tryouts on Saturday, December 7th at the Midland Civic Center. Check-in will take place from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, followed by on-field evaluations from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Set to compete in their inaugural season in Saginaw, Michigan, the Michigan Arsenal is building a team ready to represent the state on arena football's biggest stage. AF1 is the home of arena football, where the game's top talent, fastest pace, and brightest lights come together.

This is an opportunity for athletes to prove they belong among the best and help establish a new powerhouse franchise in Michigan.

Players can register now at MichiganArsenal.com.







