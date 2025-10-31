Beaumont Renegades to Host Open Tryouts November 1st

The Beaumont Renegades, one of the newest franchises in Arena Football One (AF1), will host open player tryouts on Saturday, November 1st at 9001 Dishman Road, Beaumont, TX. Tryouts will begin promptly at 10:00 AM.

Set to compete in their inaugural season with AF1, the Renegades are building a roster ready to represent their city on arena football's biggest stage. AF1 is the home of arena football, where the game's top athletes, fastest pace, and brightest lights come together.

This is an exciting opportunity for players to showcase their talent and earn a spot with one of AF1's newest and most promising franchises.

Athletes can register now at BeaumontRenegades.com







