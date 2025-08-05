Renegades to Announce New League August 13

August 5, 2025 - National Arena League (NAL)

Beaumont Renegades News Release







Beaumont, Texas - The Beaumont Renegades are proud to announce that the team will be joining a new Arena Football league, opening the door to exciting opportunities for players, fans, and the community. This move comes on the heels of the Renegades' remarkable victory in the 2025 National Arena League Championship, a title earned in their very first season.

The official announcement will take place on August 13, 2025, at 4:00 PM at 6025 Metropolitan Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77706. Fans, media, and community members are invited to attend and celebrate this new chapter in Renegades history.

"We're thrilled to be taking this step forward," said Rodney Robichau, Co-Owner of the Beaumont Renegades. "Winning the championship in our expansion season was just the beginning. Joining this new league will allow us to showcase our talent on a bigger stage, create incredible experiences for our fans, sponsors, and strengthen our presence in the arena football world."

The Renegades are confident that this league transition will bring enhanced competition, greater visibility, and new partnerships that will benefit both the team and the Beaumont community. To RSVP, email Richard@beaumontrenegades.com or call 409-893-4271.

About the Beaumont Renegades

The Beaumont Renegades are a professional arena football team committed to delivering high-energy entertainment and championship-level play. Dedicated to community engagement and fan experience, the Renegades continue to build a winning tradition in Southeast Texas.







