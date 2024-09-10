Beaumont Renegades Join the NAL

September 10, 2024 - National Arena League (NAL)

Beaumont Renegades News Release







OMAHA, NE - The National Arena League announced that the Beaumont Renegades have been accepted to the NAL for the upcoming 2025 season. The Renegades are an expansion team that will be the 12th team in the National Arena League.

The Renegades have spent the last year solidifying their organization and operations, preparing to join a professional league. The entry into the National Arena League will see the Renegades playing their home games at Ford Arena and will join seven other new teams in the NAL.

The Renegades ownership, made up of Derron Griffin and New England Patriot Deatrich Wise Jr., said that the team spent a lot of time making sure that the franchise would get an opportunity to join a league that would provide a high-quality product for the Beaumont market.

"We worked very hard over the last several months to make sure we had the right people in place and that we had our operations in order, to ensure that we had a successful launch in 2025," Griffin said. "We are looking forward to joining the NAL, as our fans will get to enjoy great football against some of the highest profile, and most historic, teams in this business."

As part of that preparation, the Renegades had hired local favorite, and NFL Super Bowl Champion, Jacoby Jones, as head coach. Jones unexpectedly passed away on July 14th, at the age of 40. The former Baltimore Raven and Houston Texan, who wore #12 during his NFL career, will be honored and remembered for his efforts to the organization.

"We actually feel that it is appropriate that we are the 12th team in the NAL," said General Manager Sam Gordon. "Jacoby provided a lot to this franchise while we were building it, and definitely is responsible for where we are at today. Our organization and fans, look forward to making sure Jacoby remains a big part of the Renegades."

NAL Commissioner Todd Walkenhorst expressed that the NAL is happy to be bringing Beaumont to the league in 2025. The league has seen the addition of seven teams since the end of the 2024 season.

"We thought we had a great opportunity to grow in 2025 and we are excited about the teams that we elected to bring in for expansion" Walkenhorst said. "Having three Texas teams, and a team in Shreveport, will provide some great rivalries in an area of the country, that we all know, loves football."

