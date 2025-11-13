Vincent Espinoza Signs with Wolfpack

The Washington Wolfpack are excited to announce that Vincent Espinoza has signed with the Wolfpack for the 2026 Arena Football One season. Espinoza is a 6-2, 200-pound quarterback who has spent time with multiple fifty-yard teams over the course of his professional career.

Espinoza played his collegiate ball at West Hills Junior College and Lincoln University, where he established himself as a dual-threat passer. After college, Espinoza spent time with multiple professional teams at various levels of the fifty-yard game.

"I just wanna thank God for allowing me to keep doing what I'm doing," said Espinoza, "and I appreciate the coaching staff believing in me to come in and help lead this team to the Championship and keep inspiring everyone around."

During his career, Espinoza was a key contributor for the Billings Outlaws and Salina Liberty while they were in the CIF, and made the jump to the Tulsa Oilers of the IFL in 2023. While with the Oilers, Espinoza threw for 23 touchdowns in six games. During the 2024 season, he spent time with the Oregon Blackbears and Tucson Sugar Skulls. In 2025, he spent time with the Carolina Cobras, Columbus Lions, and Fisher Freight, starting games for all three teams.

