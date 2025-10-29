Wolfpack Tab Myles as Defensive Coordinator

Published on October 28, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1)

Everett, WA. - The Washington Wolfpack of the AF1 Arena Football League proudly announces the hiring of Delvin Myles as the team's new Defensive Coordinator ahead of the 2026 season.

Myles, a respected name in arena football, brings decades of experience both on the field and on the sidelines. Known for his aggressive, fast-paced defensive schemes and strong player development track record, Myles is expected to bring a new level of intensity and leadership to the Wolfpack defense.

"We're excited to welcome Delvin to the Wolfpack family," said Head Coach JR Wells. "His football IQ, passion for the game, and ability to connect with players are exactly what we need to take our defense to the next level. I've watched Delvin build and lead top-tier defensive units in this league, and we're confident he'll do the same here in Washington."

Myles, a former standout in the arena game himself, expressed enthusiasm about joining the Wolfpack organization.

"This is a great opportunity, and I'm honored to be part of what Coach Wells and the front office are building here," said Delvin Myles. "The Wolfpack have the talent, the vision, and the fan base to be something special. I'm ready to hit the ground running and help bring a championship-caliber defense to the region."

The Washington Wolfpack are gearing up for a strong 2026 campaign, with new additions to the coaching staff and roster signaling a bold new chapter for the franchise.







