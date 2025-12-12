WLL Names Maddy Buss Head Coach & General Manager of the California Palms

Published on December 12, 2025 under Women's Lacrosse League (WLL)

LOS ANGELES - The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced Maddy Buss has been named Head Coach and General Manager of the California Palms.

Buss is an alumni of Duke University's Women's Lacrosse program, helping the team to four consecutive NCAA quarterfinal appearances and earning All-ACC honors. A 2025 USA Lacrosse Coach of the Year, Buss currently leads three major lacrosse programs in Southern California - LA Select, South Bay Lacrosse Club, and Mira Costa Girls Lacrosse - all of which have grown substantially under her direction.

"It's an incredible honor to take on this opportunity with the California Palms and join the WLL in redefining what's possible for women's lacrosse athletes," said Maddy Buss, Head Coach and General Manager of the California Palms. "I'm excited to build a culture of excellence on and off the field with our athletes, and continue investing in the growth of our sport across California with the Palms."

"Maddy is one of the most respected builders of women's lacrosse on the West Coast, and we're thrilled to have her leading the Palms," said Rachael DeCecco, VP of Lacrosse. "Her experience as a player and coach, paired with her passion for developing athletes and expanding access to the game makes Maddy an ideal leader to continue elevating the professional women's game in California and beyond."

Launched in November 2024, the WLL debuted at the 2025 Maybelline Championship Series, where the Boston Guard won the inaugural WLL title in the Olympics Sixes format. The 2025 Championship Series final between the Boston Guard and New York Charging was the most streamed women's professional lacrosse game ever on ESPN+.

The California Palms will next take the field at the 2026 Championship Series at The St. James outside Washington, D.C., Friday, Feb. 27 - Sunday, March, 8. To view the full schedule at purchase tickets, visit www.thewll.com/schedule.







