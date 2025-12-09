Yahoo Sports Network Adds Live Indoor Football League Games to Growing Programming Slate

The new Yahoo Sports streaming TV channel will be the exclusive home for 59 IFL games in 2026.

Yahoo Sports, C15 Studio, and the Indoor Football League (IFL) are teaming up to bring live football broadcasts to Yahoo Sports Network, the new streaming TV channel available on leading FAST services and yahoosports.tv.

Yahoo Sports Network, operated by C15 Studio, will be the exclusive home for 59 live IFL games in 2026, including:

- A selection of marquee Friday and Saturday night contests.

- Two first-round playoff games.

- The IFL Eastern Conference championship.

Produced by the IFL, the broadcasts will be available wherever Yahoo Sports Network is distributed. This includes FAST services such as Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, LG Channels, Plex, Prime Video, Sling Freestream and The Roku Channel, as well as yahoosports.tv, a comprehensive web destination for Yahoo Sports video.

The games add to the growing slate of programming available on Yahoo Sports Network, which includes football favorites such as Football 301, Inside Coverage, Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, College Football Enquirer, and Josh Pate's College Football Show.

A selection of games will feature an all-Yahoo Sports broadcast team featuring Jason Fitz (co-host of Yahoo Sports Daily and host of Fantasy Football Live), Nate Tice (host of Football 301), and Caroline Fenton (co-host of Yahoo Sports Daily and Hoops 360).

"We're thrilled to add the energy and excitement of live IFL action to our Yahoo Sports Network programming," said Ryan Spoon, President of Yahoo Media Group. "These broadcasts pair perfectly with our original football shows and continue to make Yahoo Sports Network a go-to destination for football fans all year long."

"We are excited to bring the IFL to the Yahoo Sports Network audience," said Todd Tryon, Commissioner of the Indoor Football League. "This is a big step for both of us. We are giving our coaches and players more opportunities to show what they bring to the game, while our fans have more ways to take in the action with all the viewing options Yahoo offers."

"This partnership with the Yahoo Sports Network creates strong exposure opportunities for our corporate partners," said Jared Widman, President of the Indoor Football League Business Division. "Yahoo is all in on growing their presence by helping us grow ours. We know the relationship will open new doors for sponsors to connect with a wider, enthusiastic audience."

"Yahoo Sports Network isn't just giving us distribution, they're activating their ecosystem around the IFL because they believe in it," said Eric Van Beek, Chief Operations & Brand Officer of the IFL. "Between the Yahoo Sports Network FAST channel, their web and mobile experiences, and the global reach of the Yahoo brand, this partnership puts our product, our players, and our fans in front of millions more people than ever before. It's transformational for the visibility of the IFL."

