WLL Names Emily Parros Head Coach of the Maryland Charm

Published on December 10, 2025 under Women's Lacrosse League (WLL)

BALTIMORE - The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League (WLL) today announced that Emily Parros has been appointed Head Coach and General Manager of the Maryland Charm.

Parros brings a wealth of experience to the role, including serving as the Maryland Charm's assistant coach at the inaugural WLL Championship Series. A former NCAA Division I Coach, decorated collegiate champion at UNC and international champion with the U.S. National Team, Parros has a reputation for developing elite midfield play and high-tempo, intelligent team systems.

"Emily is a culture-setter, and a competitor, exactly the type of leader we want guiding one of our original teams," said Rachael DeCecco, VP of Lacrosse. "Her success as both a player and a coach in the 6v6 and 10v10 formats, combined with her passion for building strong, empowered teams, makes her an exceptional leader for the Charm. We're thrilled to welcome her back to Maryland."

"Returning to WLL for another season is an honor, and I'm thrilled to rejoin the Maryland Charm at such a key moment for the team and the league," said Emily Parros, Head Coach and General Manager of the Maryland Charm. "As the WLL continues to advance our sport, the opportunity to establish a team and culture from the outset is incredibly special. I can't wait to get back to work with our athletes and give Maryland fans a brand of lacrosse they can be proud of."

Launched in November 2024, the WLL debuted at the 2025 Maybelline Championship Series, where the Boston Guard won the inaugural WLL title in the Olympics Sixes format. The 2025 Championship Series final between the Boston Guard and New York Charging was the most streamed women's professional lacrosse game ever on ESPN+.

The Maryland Charm will next take the field at the 2026 Championship Series at The St. James outside Washington, D.C., Friday, Feb. 27 - Sunday, March, 8. To view the full schedule at purchase tickets, visit www.thewll.com/schedule.







