Wolves Rally to Defeat Colorado 3-2, Force Game Seven

Published on June 7, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Chicago scored three unanswered goals to rally from a 2-0 deficit and defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 in Game Six of the Western Conference Final on Sunday. The win now ties the best-of-seven series at 3-3, with a winner-take-all Game Seven set for Monday night at Blue Arena. Wolves defenseman Joel Nystrom netted the game-tying goal, while defenseman Ronan Seeley scored the game-winner. Chicago goalie Amir Miftakhov earned the win in net, making 35 saves on 27 shots.

Colorado would take advantage of a power play to kick off the scoring, as defenseman Jack Ahcan buried a wrister from the slot, putting the Eagles up 1-0 at the 6:09 mark of the first period.

As time ticked down in the opening frame, Colorado would double its lead when forward Valtteri Puustinen smashed home a shot in the low slot, stretching the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with 46 seconds left to play. Colorado would outshoot the Wolves 14-7 in the period and carried a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

A power play early in the second period would get Chicago on the scoreboard, as defenseman Juuso Valimaki lit the lamp with a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 2:07 mark. The Eagles would outshoot the Wolves 12-8 in the middle frame and left for the second intermission still on top, 2-1.

Chicago would draw even when Nystrom fired a shot from the corner that would sneak between the pads of Miner, tying the game at 2-2 at the 12:57 mark of the third period.

Just 2:49 later, Seeley would fire a shot from the top of the left-wing circle that would light the lamp and give the Wolves a 3-2 lead.

Colorado would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker in the final two minutes of the contest, but would not draw closer, falling by a final score of 3-2.

Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 22 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play, while Chicago went 1-for-3.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Chicago Wolves in Game Seven of the Western Conference Final on Monday, June 8th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. To purchase tickets for the Western Conference Final or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2026

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