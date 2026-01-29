Firebirds' Point Streak Ends in 2-1 Loss to Colorado Eagles

Published on January 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 2-1. Logan Morrison scored for the Firebirds who surrendered two powerplay goals in the team's first regulation loss since January 7th (5-1 L vs. HSK). The defeat also snapped the team's season-long seven-game point streak.

The Firebirds opened the scoring as Logan Morrison made a maneuver and beat Eagles goaltender Kyle Keyser for his team-leading 21st goal of the season. Tyson Jugnauth and Jakov Novak earned the assists on the goal that was scored during a delayed penalty against Colorado. The Eagles tied the game with 1:08 left in the first period on a powerplay goal from Alex Barré-Boulet.

Following a goalless second period, Colorado netted their second powerplay tally of the game. Jason Polin cashed in on a rebound to make it 2-1 Eagles at 4:35 of the third period. Coachella Valley pulled their goaltender, Victor Ostman, in closing minutes but could not find the equalizer.

Victor Ostman made 25 saves on 27 shots in the defeat. Coachella Valley outshot Colorado 30-27. The Firebirds finished the game 0-for-3 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. With the loss, the Firebirds record falls to 22-13-5-0 on the season.

