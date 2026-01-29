Tomkins' 41 Saves Gets Condors a Point

The Bakersfield Condors (22-12-7, 51pts) forced overtime, but fell 2-1 to the Henderson Silver Knights (18-14-6, 41pts) on Wednesday.

Henderson broke through on a 5-on-3 power play past the midway point of the second period to take a 1-0 lead. Max Jones (9th) would even the score at 1-1 on a late power play snipe.

The game went to overtime where Dylan Coughlan scored his second of the game to end it at the 4:19 mark. Bakersfield is now 4-7 in overtime this season.

Bakersfield is now 8-2-2 in January and 8-1-3 in its last 12 road games.

The Condors are 4-2-1 against Henderson this season and 26-10-3 (.705) over the last 39 games in the season series. Bakersfield was without four d-men due to injury: Riley Stillman, Beau Akey, Cam Dineen, and Atro Leppanen.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is back home to close out January with two big games on Friday and Saturday. Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with 90's Night while Saturday is Oilers Night with specialty jerseys and Erik Burgdoerfer's Hall of Fame Induction.







