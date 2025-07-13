Greensboro Pitching Staff Tosses Second Perfect Game in Nine Days

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers made history once again at First National Bank Field on Sunday, July 13 as they tossed their second combined nine-inning perfect game in nine days, defeating the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-0.

The Grasshoppers pitching staff combined for a flawless 27-up, 27-down performance, marking something no pro team has ever done in the same season. Right-hander Hung-Leng Chang set the tone with five perfect innings, striking out five batters while keeping the Hot Rods off balance from the first pitch.

Chang was followed by Joshua Loeschorn, who delivered two clean frames of his own, adding a strikeout to his line. Jake Shirk, who also appeared in Greensboro's Fourth of July perfect game, worked a spotless eighth inning before handing the ball to Jarod Bayless, who sealed the perfect game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Offensively, the Grasshoppers gave their pitchers early support with four runs spread across the afternoon. Outfielder Titus Dumitru led the Grasshoppers as he went 3-3 with one RBI. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Will Taylor, Keiner Delgado, Shalin Polanco, Derek Berg, and Geovanny Planchart.

With the win, Greensboro improved to 15-6 in the second half of the season, maintaining its place atop the South Atlantic League standings, as Bowling Green fell to 11-10.

Today's feat is the second perfect game in franchise history and the second this month, following a July 4 effort against the Aberdeen IronBirds.

