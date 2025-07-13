Strong Day from Bullpen Not Enough as 'Clones Fall to Blue Rocks, 4-1

July 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite scoreless efforts from four Brooklyn relievers, the Cyclones fell to the Blue Rocks on Sunday, 4-1. RHP Nate Dohm, LHP Ryan Ammons, RHP Brett Banks and RHP Ben Simon all contributed scoreless appearances out of the bullpen. The quartet did not allow a hit, struck out seven and walked only two. The loss means Brooklyn has split the final series before the all-star break, with each squad taking three games.

RHP Will Watson was saddled with the defeat for the Cyclones. The righty gave up three earned runs over 4.1 innings of work, with two of the three scoring after he departed the ballgame. Watson struck out three and walked one, while surrendering four hits.

Similarly to a handful of other games this week, the teams traded zeroes through the first handful of innings. Brooklyn had a prime opportunity in the 4th when CF A.J. Ewing reached on a fielding error with only one out. The next batter, DH Eli Serrano clubbed a double to center, but Ewing was thrown out at the plate on an 8-6-2 relay.

Wilmington was first to crack the scoreboard in the 4th. After RF Jared McKenzie and LF Sam Petersen led off the frame with base hits, DH T.J. White hit into a fielder's choice plating McKenzie to break the scoreless tie. After a 1-out walk, Watson bore down and retired the next two batters to limit Wilmington to only a run.

The Blue Rocks came back for more in the 5th, however. Back-to-back singles to start the frame put Brooklyn in a tough spot from the jump. After Watson got 2B Armando Cruz to flyout, Gilbert Gomez took the ball from his starter, and handed it over to RHP Saul Garcia. The righty picked up a strikeout to start his day, but then surrendered a three-run jack off the barrel of Petersen's bat to make it a 4-0 game.

Brooklyn got one back in the bottom of the 6th. After C Chris Suero drew a walk to start the frame, he'd advance all the way to third on his own courtesy of an E1 on a pickoff attempt, followed by a wild pitch. From there, Ewing plated Suero on a sac fly to get the 'Clones on the board.

That said, Blue Rocks' arms would face just one off the minimum the rest of the way, en route to handing Brooklyn just their 13th home loss of the season.

The Cyclones next take the field on Friday in Spartanburg after the All-Star break. First pitch between Brooklyn and Hub City is slated for 7:05 p.m. Probable pitchers have not been announced yet by either squad.







