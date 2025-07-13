Bowling Green Offense Held Silent in 4-0 Perfect Game Loss

July 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-9, 45-50) were held silent by the Greensboro Grasshoppers (15-6, 60-26), losing 4-0 on the short end of a perfect game on Sunday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

For the first time in the series, Greensboro plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning against Bowling Green starter Drew Dowd. With two outs, Will Taylor walked and stole second base. Titus Dumitru singled to left, scoring Taylor from second, giving Greensboro a 1-0 lead.

The Grasshoppers drove in two more runs in the bottom of the fifth against Hot Rods reliever Jonalbert Rumbol. Derek Berg led off with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Taylor singled to left, scoring Berg, making it a 2-0 score. Dumitru reached on catcher's interference, putting runners at first and second. Keiner Delgado singled to left, scoring Taylor, increasing the lead to 3-0.

One more run came around to score in the bottom of the seventh for Greensboro against Bowling Green reliever Seth Chavez. Geovanny Planchart led off with a single, and one out later, Dumitru singled and Keiner Delgado walked to load the bases. Javier Rivas pushed in a run with a hit by pitch, bringing the score to a final, 4-0.

Hung-Leng Chang (5-4) pitched 5.0 perfect innings with five strikeouts, earning the win. Dowd (3-4) was given the loss, allowing one run on three hits, walking one and striking out four over 2.2 innings.

The Hot Rods enjoy the all-star break before returning to action on July 18 at Bowling Green Ballpark against the Greenville Drive with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

