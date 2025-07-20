Spikes' Two-Run Blast Elevates Bowling Green to Series Victory

July 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Ryan Spikes' clutch, go-ahead homer in the sixth innings lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-11, 47-41) over the Greenville Drive (10-12, 43-45) on Sunday, 3-2 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Greenville scored first in the top of the second with Hot Rods starter Marcus Johnson on the bump. Johanfran Garcia slammed a solo home run to left, putting the Drive in front, 1-0. The Drive increased their lead in the top of the fifth against Johnson. Will Turner blasted a solo homer, extending the Greenville lead 2-0.

Bowling Green fought back in the bottom of the fifth against Drive starter Shea Sprague. Daniel Vellojin singled, Blake Robertson was hit by a pitch, and Bryan Broecker walked to load the bases. A fielder's choice from Carlos Colmenarez plated Vellojin from third, cutting the Greenville lead in half, 2-1.

The Hot Rods surged in front in the bottom of the sixth with Sprague still on the hill. Aidan Smith doubled and Ryan Spikes launched a two-run blast, giving Bowling Green the lead, 3-2. Junior William, Seth Chavez, Jonalbert Rumbol, and Drew Dowd pitched 4.0 scoreless innings in relief, finalizing the game, 3-2.

William (4-1) earned the victory after spinning 1.0 scoreless frame and punching out two. Sprague (1-3) receives the loss after tossing 5.2 innings, surrendering three runs, on six hits, walking one, and sitting down two. Dowd (2) earned the save after tossing a scoreless ninth frame, allowing one walk and striking out one.

Bowling Green will take Monday off before traveling to Asheville, North Carolina to face the Tourists for a six-game series starting on Tuesday.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.