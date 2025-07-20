Renegades Game Notes

July 20, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades (52-35, 14-9) at Jersey Shore BlueClaws (25-51, 10-13)

LHP Kyle Carr (4-5, 2.37 ERA) vs. RHP Braydon Tucker (1-3, 4.01 ERA)

| Game 88 | Away Game 47 | Sunday, July 20, 2025 | ShoreTown Ballpark | Lakewood, N.J. | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: First Responders Night

Day of Week Promo: Baseball Bingo presented by People USA

LONG TIME, NO SWEEP: The Renegades have lost the first two games of their three-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and enter Sunday afternoon's tilt hoping to avoid being swept in a series for the first time in nearly six years. Hudson Valley has not been swept in a series of any length since Aug. 17-19, 2019, when the Staten Island Yankees swept the Renegades in a three-game series at Heritage Financial Park.

'GADES ARE HOT: Despite losing the first two games of their series against Jersey Shore, the Renegades have won 10 of their last 14 games, sitting at 52-35 overall this season. Hudson Valley has also won eight of their last nine games at home. From July 1-6, the Renegades took five of six from Brooklyn, marking the first time they won five games in a series since May 6-10 vs Wilmington.

NEW BEGINNINGS: Following a loss to Jersey Shore on Saturday, Hudson Valley is 14-9 early on the second half, currently in second place in the division. They are 2.5 games behind Greensboro in the North division with 42 games remaining. With 15 series under their belt in 2025, the Renegades have won eight, split five, and lost two.

ORG STAR: On Saturday, Dillon Lewis hit a home run for the second straight game, his seventh High-A home run and his 16th overall this season. Among Yankees farmhands, he ranks second in home runs, behind only Spencer Jones' 22 homers. He is just ahead of Roc Riggio and Everson Pereira, who each have 15. During a current five-game hitting streak, Lewis has gone 8-for-19 (.421) with two HRs, 6 RBIs, and a 1.265 OPS.

LATE-INNING DRAMATICS: On Friday, Tomas Frick launched a walk-off home run in the ninth to secure a 4-3 win for Hudson Valley. It was the second go-ahead home run of the week in the eighth inning or later. In Tuesday's contest, the Renegades trailed on multiple occasions. Down 6-4 in the eighth, Josh Moylan ripped a three-run homer to put them in front for good 7-6. Prior to Tuesday, the Renegades had only four wins in their last at-bat since this season.

LIMITING RUNS: The Renegades have now held their opponents to two runs or less an astonishing 43 times this season in 87 games. This means that they have done so in 49% of games in 2025. Hudson Valley has a record of 38-5 when allowing two runs or less, account for 73% of their victories and just 15% of their losses.

BEST IN SHOW: The Renegades have the lowest team ERA (2.80) among full-season MiLB teams in 2025. Since the start of the 2021 season, the Renegades own a cumulative 3.52 ERA, the lowest in MiLB among MiLB teams who have played every season.

DEATH VALLEY LEFTY: Griffin Herring was charged with just one earned run across four innings on Friday. The lefty only allowed one hit in his outing, striking out six. In eight appearances with Hudson Valley, Herring has five quality starts. The former LSU Tiger still leads all of MiLB among qualified pitchers with a 1.71 ERA this season. Herring has allowed two runs or less in 15 of 16 starts in 2025.

JUCO POP: Jackson Castillo has been thriving at the plate in recent days. Over his last eleven games, Castillo is slashing .359/.468/.564 with a 1.032 OPS. He has gone 14-for-39 at the plate, including two doubles, two home runs, and four RBIs. The College of Southern Nevada product has an 11-game on-base streak, and has hit safely in eight of those 11 games.

STARTING STRONG: Starting pitching has been instrumental in 2025. Since June 1, the Renegades starting staff leads MILB with an exceptional 1.98 ERA in 195.1 innings. Since the beginning of June, Kyle Carr ranks second in MiLB in ERA (0.69). Through 87 games, Hudson Valley starters have 501 punchouts in 445.1 innings, good for a 10.1 K/9 clip. Those 501 strikeouts are the most of any team in MiLB, five punchouts ahead of Binghampton (NYM, AA). The staff has also issued just 180 walks, a 3.6 BB/9.

MIDDLE INNINGS: Between the fourth and seventh innings, Hudson Valley is outscoring opponents 197-118 this season. They are outscoring their opponents 57-23 in the seventh inning alone, as well as a 53-32 mark in the fifth inning.

JERSEY BOYS: Hudson Valley begins their post All-Star break schedule with a three-game series with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Friday. So far this season, the Renegades own an 8-5 record over their division foe. They have won all three series against Jersey Shore, taking two of three in the season-opening series and wining three of five in the two most recent matchups. The two teams face off nine more times this season, and they will all be taking place at ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood.

SCORING DROUGHT: After averaging 5.5 runs per game through the first two months of 2025, the Renegades offense has cooled down since. They have averaged 4.0 runs per contest since June 1, hitting .232 as a team with a .676 OPS. Through 49 games, they hit .249 with a team OPS of .757. However, Hudson Valley has hit 32 home runs in the last 37 games. The Renegades have now scored three runs or less in 39 contests this season, and are 13-26.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST: Hudson Valley struck for 12 hits in a 3-2 victory over Asheville on Sunday. Through their first 85 games, the Renegades have 23 games of 10 or more hits and 15 games of 12 or more hits. In 2024, they had a total of 12 games with 12+ hits. They have also scored nine-or-more runs this season 16 times, having surpassed their 2024 season total of 14 in half of the games played.

STRIKEOUT KING: Kyle Carr had a record-breaking night on Wednesday, becoming the all-time strikeouts leader in Renegades franchise history with 160 strikeouts. He allowed just one unearned run on four hits in six strong innings, matching a career-high with eight punchouts. Carr has allowed one run or less across his last seven starts. Since June 3, his ERA is 0.69 in 39 innings. In his prior start, Carr became the first Renegades pitcher to throw a seven-inning shutout since Jason McEachern on August 23, 2009.

WELCOME BACK: Alexander Vargas has been tremendous at the plate over the last three weeks. His 16-game hitting streak, which ended last Wednesday, was the longest in the South Atlantic League this season. It was also the longest hitting streak for a Renegades player since Emeel Salem hit safely in 17 straight games in 2007. In his last 23 games, Vargas is 27-for-84 (.321) at the plate with four home runs, 14 RBIs and a .870 OPS. In Wilmington on June 24-29, Vargas was the South Atlantic League Player of the Week.

HEAD-TO-HEAD DOMINANCE: In limited action this season, the Renegades have performed well against the Brooklyn Cyclones. After five wins earlier this month, including three at Heritage Financial Park, Hudson Valley owns a 8-4 record over Brooklyn. Those eight wins account for 26% of Brooklyn's losses this year. The Renegades own a 5-4 road record against the Cyclones, who own a 29-9 home record against all other teams.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: Hudson Valley's bullpen has been outstanding, recording a 2.75 ERA through 87 games, the best mark in High-A and the second-best in MiLB. The Renegades only trail Erie (AA, DET), who leads the way with a 2.61 mark. Relievers are holding opponents to a .188 opposing average, while striking out 360 batters in 308 innings. On Sunday, the bullpen combined for 5.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits. Geoff Gilbert has eight consecutive scoreless appearances.

AIN'T IT GRAND?: With Josh Moylan's grand slam in the sixth inning on June 28 at Wilmington, the Renegades have hit five grand slams this year in 72 games, the most by the team in the Portal Era when game logs are available online (2005-Present).







